(WTNH) — Country music star Garth Brooks is heading to Foxborough, Massachusetts for two shows this month.

While the COVID-19 pandemic halted gigs for the “Friends In Low Places” singer, Brooks is making it up to fans by returning to the stage this summer. Originally, Brooks was slated to play at the home of the Patriots in 2020 for one-night only. Now, he’s not only rescheduling the show, but he’s added a second date in Foxborough.

Brooks will perform on May 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets will head on sale Thursday, May 5.

Wednesday morning, Brooks met with News 8’s Keith Kountz and Alyssa Taglia to share the news, noting that he won’t just be playing two concerts, but “two parties.” He said Patriots owner Robert Kraft actually talked him into doing stadium shows, as he always viewed them as too distant or cold, yet it “turned out to be the warmest thing I’ve ever been a part of.”

“I know as a guy, we’re not supposed to say size matters, but it does,” Brooks said with a laugh. “It is so cool to hear ‘The River’ sang by thousands and thousands of voices, and just being together, after the pandemic especially, being back together where we belong…. that’s nice.”

Recently, Brooks performed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and the show was so loud that it registered as an earthquake. Brooks said that it was “wild,” though he thinks it had less to do with him and more about “everybody is just happy to be back, being together.”

Brooks, the top-selling solo artist in U.S. history, is best-known for hits like “Rodeo,” “The Thunder Rolls,” and “More Than a Memory.” He’s released 16 studio albums throughout his career, most recently dropping the LP Fun in 2020.

Following the two-night stay in Massachusetts, Brooks will appear in Birmingham, Salt Lake City, Charlotte, and Arlington before stopping in Edmonton for his only stadium show in Canada. Then, in July, he’ll head overseas for a massive sold-out five-show run in Dublin, Ireland.

See the full interview with News 8 above.