STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — An alum from the University of Connecticut went from working in a marketing office to performing on a New York stage with a music superstar — in just a few weeks.

Giana DiNatale, a 2020 graduate, currently works as Interim Marketing Coordinator for the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts. However, she’s been able to step out and perform in the world of music.

Most notably, she played bass with a 50-piece orchestra for soft rock star Barry Manilow on five dates of his Manilow: Live in New York City run at Radio City Music Hall from May 31 to June 4.

Manilow, dubbed one of the world’s best-selling artists, has created dozens of hits over his career spanning over seven decades. He’s best-known for tracks like “Mandy,” “Copacabana (at the Copa),” and “Can’t Smile Without You.”

Gina DiNatale | Photo courtesy UConn

DiNatale also performed on Broadway in the pit orchestra for “Phantom of the Opera” in 15 of their final performances, as well as Maestro Ron Carter’s Music Education Celebration at PS 191 on the Upper West Side of New York City.

“I am so excited and grateful for the opportunities I’ve had so far,” DiNatale said in a statement. “I certainly feel like my education has prepared me to succeed. I am hopeful that these types of opportunities will continue to present themselves and am really looking forward to the future!”

Following her time at UConn, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Music and was the Principal Bassist in the University Symphony Orchestra and UConn Jazz Ensemble, she went on to study at New York University.

From there, she earned a Master of Music degree with a focus in string studies and studied double bass with bassist and composer Gregg August.