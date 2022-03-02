NEW HAVEN, Conn.(WTNH) — Killswitch Engage toured all over the world in 2019, from Europe to Central America to New Haven’s College Street Music Hall. The band is back on the road after an abrupt end in 2020, but things aren’t quite back to normal.

“That rush that we get from connecting with people, singing your songs, enjoying the music,” Adam Dutkiewicz, Killswitch Engage’s lead guitarist, said.

That rush had an unfamiliar end with an uncertain future. In March 2020, Killswitch Engage was two shows into a headline tour when venues started canceling shows due to COVID-19.

“We took a pretty hard financial hit because of it,” Dutkiewicz said. “We had tremendous overhead when the tour started, plus bus rental, paying our crew.

In September 2021, they hit the road for the first time in 18 months. Their first tour back gave them the luxury of larger, open-air venues where people could feel more comfortable and socially distance themselves from others.

Smaller indoor venues have some fans sitting out this time, and the fans who do show up cannot partake in a meet and greet with the band.

“If one person [on our bus] gets sick, another person is going to get sick, and then we can’t enter venues if we test positive for COVID, so the shows are canceled,” Dutkiewicz said.

One member of Killswitch’s missed the recent show in Connecticut due to COVID-19. He had to leave the tour for five days.

Touring during the pandemic came with some challenges, from band isolation to breakthrough cases, but they are determined to give their fans the best show possible.

“It’s all about that connection for me,” Dutkiewicz said. “That’s what makes it worth it.”

Fans are happy to see the band back on the road, and they will benefit from Killswitch Engage’s time off. Dutkiewicz told News 8 they wrote a lot of new music.