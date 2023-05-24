UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Global performer Maluma is bringing his world tour to Connecticut!

Maluma’s ‘Don Juan World Tour” will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena on October 7, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the tour start at $61, and they go on sale, Friday, May 27 via this link.

Maluma is from Columbia and is a performer of Latin music, and he has been signed with Sony Music Latin since 2015, and has since released seven albums. He won a Latin GRAMMY award in 2018 for “Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album.”

Some of his most popular songs are El Prestamo, Corazon, and Felices los 4 featuring Marc Anthony. For more information on this tour visit this website.