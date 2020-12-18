New platform helping local musicians facing financial troubles due to COVID-19 shutdowns

(WTNH) — It’s no secret the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on the entertainment industry. As stage curtains remain closed, musicians are struggling to make ends meet. But a new app aims to change that.

Ellen Hodges is the co-founder of ‘Songlorious‘, an app where you can purchase a custom song from a long list of talented musicians.

Hodges says people use the app for all kinds of occasions: birthdays, engagements, valentine’s day, friendship celebrations, and everything else. They also can create songs for small businesses for promotional and advertising purposes.

Step 1) Describe your story and/or who the song is for, why that person is so special to you.

Step 2) Choose genre and voice preference.

Step 3) Wait about four business days.

Step 4) A custom song is in your inbox!

Halley Neal, a musician who is a New England-native who has been living and performing in Nashville, TN, has found work on ‘Songlorious’ while performance spaces are shut down in the pandemic.

Hear more from Neal and her experience with ‘Songlorious’ and how you can request a custom song for that special person in your life in the video above.