‘Quarantined with you’: Teen band records relevant, romantic anthem in time of social-isolation

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A tune for a moment in time. Tears Fall Down, a teen band in West Haven, is getting attention for its relevant, romantic ballad “Quarantined With You,” written amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The songs features unusual lyrics for an unusual time: “I see the fear in your eyes as the numbers rise,” sings 18-year-old John Blues McCarthy. “I wanna be quarantined with you.”

“When things were starting to ramp up, I was writing songs and my dad said, ‘You should write a corny love song about quarantine,'” he explains. “And I was like, ‘That’s a really good idea.'”

Corny genre aside, the song captures the spirit of a social generation in isolation.

“I definitely think it does give that powerful message,” says 17-year-old Melody McCarthy.

McCarthy wrote the song in 15 minutes then enlisted a friend to participate remotely.

“Spencer was already quarantined and he is a saint and he recorded everything late at night from quarantine from his house,” says McCarthy.

“I go to Berklee College of Music,” explains 18-year-old Spencer Blackhart. “I’m a student there, learning how to record and produce. So, I recorded all my own guitar tracks.”

The band, Tears Fall Down, hopes to lift spirits and engage hearts.

“I hope it gives people something to listen to and feel good about during their time of being stuck inside and having nothing to do,” says 17-year-old Ryan Morton.

“In the end, love will win and this will exemplify that,” says McCarthy.

“Quarantined With You” has gotten some airtime on radio stations WPLR and WMRQ. You can find it on all music platforms.

Click here to see the music video.

The band started a fund to help musicians that are out of work. Proceeds from the song will benefit the Connecticut Musicians Assistance Fund, connected to the Rock House School of Music, started by the band to help their peers in need during the coronavirus pandemic.