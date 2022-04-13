BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The legendary Beatles drummer, Ringo Starr, is heading to Bridgeport this fall on the second leg of his 2022 tour with his All Starr Band.

Starr will stop in Connecticut on September 23 at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater. The date falls between shows in Clearwater, Florida and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Many of the gigs on tour were originally planned for 2020, but have been pushed back until this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, best-known for his features on The Beatles’ chart-toppers “Yellow Submarine” and “With a Little Help From My Friends,” is touring in support of latest two EPs, Zoom In and Change The World.

Bridgeport’s Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, which just opened last summer, has a full list of upcoming acts this year. See the full event calendar here.