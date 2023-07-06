(WTNH) — The rock superstars behind The Eagles are saying goodbye after a 52-year career — but not without a final trek.

This fall, the band will embark on the “Eagles: The Long Goodbye Final Tour.” The band announced the news on Thursday, noting that “our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed, but everything has a time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”

While the official farewell tour is in its final stagdes, the band said they want to give fans a final chance to see them perform live.

“At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades,” the band said in a statement. “This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

The final run will kick-off at New York City’s legendary Madison Square Garden on Sept. 7, followed by gigs at Boston’s TD Garden and the Prudential Center in New Jersey. After a show in Belmont Park, New York, they’ll head across the country, making stops in cities like Denver, Cleveland, and St. Paul.

More shows are still set to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Eagles, who first rose to fame in the ’70s, have become a staple in the rock industry, scoring six Grammy Awards with five number-one singles. They’re best-known for smash-hits like “One of These Nights” and “Hotel California.”

Find pre-sale tickets to “The Long Goodbye” starting Wednesday, July 12 here, with general on-sale kicking-off on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. local time.