National Sandwich Day 2019

Entertainment

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Sunday is National Sandwich Day! Whether it’s pb&j or turkey on rye, make sure to enjoy your favorite sandwich today.

Sandwich shops across the country got in on the fun:

Subway posting that if you order your sandwich from them online, they will donate to Feed America.

Arby’s encouraged fans to “fill in the blank and let your predictive text expose you” and your feelings about your favorite sandwich.

The Simpsons asked audiences to name a sandwich after themselves.

And John Deere addressed the ultimate question: Is a hotdog a sandwich?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss