National Sandwich Day 2019

(WTNH) — Sunday is National Sandwich Day! Whether it’s pb&j or turkey on rye, make sure to enjoy your favorite sandwich today.

Sandwich shops across the country got in on the fun:

Subway posting that if you order your sandwich from them online, they will donate to Feed America.

Arby’s encouraged fans to “fill in the blank and let your predictive text expose you” and your feelings about your favorite sandwich.

It’s #NationalSandwichDay, so fill in the blank and let your predictive text expose you.



My sandwiches bring all the [predictive text]



And they’re like: “it’s [predictive text]” — Arby's (@Arbys) November 3, 2019

The Simpsons asked audiences to name a sandwich after themselves.

And John Deere addressed the ultimate question: Is a hotdog a sandwich?