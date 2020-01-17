New Hallmark movie takes Rocky Hill-based production company to Iceland

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut-based production company is once again making television movie magic.

Synthetic Cinema is known for making movies in Connecticut’s most picturesque towns, but for its next winter love story, they moved the operation abroad — a new Hallmark movie called “Love on Iceland.”

“You can’t fake Iceland in Connecticut,” said Synthetic Cinema’s Andrew Gernhard. “Connecticut is great for fall movies, winter movies, summer movies. I always say that Connecticut has everything you’re looking for, but I couldn’t quite make Iceland in Connecticut.”

The story follows a group of college friends who get together years later to recreate the fun they had traveling together.

“They decide to go to Iceland, which is an amazing country, beautiful views,” said Gernhard.

In the movie, you see it all — glaciers, mountains, and sweeping landscapes. Gernhard said this is one of the channel’s biggest movies yet.

“You know the movie to me feels bigger than a lot of Hallmark movies out there,” he said. “They all look great but this one feels expansive,”

“Love on Iceland” premiers Saturday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Channel.

