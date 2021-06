Michael Bolton attends the LA premiere of “The Fanatic” at the Egyptian Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(WTNH) — New Haven-native, famous American crooner Michael Bolton is co-hosting the new ABC show “The Celebrity Dating Game.”

Bolton is co-hosting the revamp of the classic game show with “New Girl” actress and singer Zoe Deschanel.

Billed as a show where “celebrities choose a lucky suitor from a hidden panel of singles,” “The “Celebrity Dating Game” premieres on WTNH/ABC Monday night at 10 p.m.