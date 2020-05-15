Newtown nurse featured on Jimmy Kimmel’s HealthCare Hero segment

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New Milford resident Samantha Brown will be featured on Jimmy Kimmel’s HealthCare Hero segment.

Brown is a wellness nurse at Maplewood at Newtown.

During the interview, Kimmel jokingly asked her if working in an assisted living home is like having 100 hundred grandparents. Brown laughed and said, “Yeah, basically. We’re a big family.”

She said the residents aren’t getting visitors because of Governor Ned Lamont’s orders, so she tries to help them video chat with their families as often as she can.

Brown told Kimmel working during the pandemic has been challenging, but she’s got a sound support system.

“What really keeps us going is we’re a great team, all my co-workers, superiors, you know, we’re in it together,” Brown said. “We always have each others’ backs, and we really love these residents, and these residents are our families.”

You can watch the full interview and see Kimmel’s surprise for Brown Thursday, May 14 at 11:35 p.m.