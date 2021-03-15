New Westville Music Bowl to host first outdoor concert in New Haven in April

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Starting this week you can snatch up tickets to the first concert at the New Haven’s newest venue.

From serving an ace, to now stringing the bass; the old Connecticut Tennis Center has now been transformed into the Westville Music Bowl.

A 2019 rendering shows what the venue may look like, but organizers say they are waiting until the end of April to unveil the space to the public.

They say guests will be pleasantly surprised when they see all the new upgrades for the list of summer shows. They were supposed to open in may of 2020, but the pandemic pushed it back to 2021.

“People are just going to be so excited. First of all, they’re going to be excited to be outside to begin with. They’re going to be excited to be going back to shows and when they see the place. It’s just going to be great in New Haven,” said Premier Concerts’ Keith Mahler.

To keep COVID-protocols in play, only 2,000 seats will allowed to be filled.

Gov’t Mule will kick things off on April 30 and they’re working to rebook acts to have a full summer schedule. Tickets sales start on Thursday.