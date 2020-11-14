News 8 interviews Presley and Taylor, the singing duo from Middlefield who just signed Nashville recording contract

(WTNH) — Remember this singing duo – Presley and Taylor, sisters from Middlefield, Connecticut who went to Mercy High School and just signed a Nashville recording contract.

“We’ve been singing together our entire lives, but we started going back and forth to Nashville about eight years ago. And this past year we signed our first record deal,” Taylor says.

“It’s crazy. I mean, Taylor and I have been working for this for our entire lives. With everything going on in the world, with the timing of it all, it was just a blessing for us,” Presley explains.

To learn more about this iconic duo, check out the interview above and their website here.