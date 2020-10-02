News 8’s Ann Nyberg’s exclusive conversation with Cher, this year’s Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award winner

(WTNH) — This year’s recipient of The Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award goes to the one and only Cher. It’s given annually by the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook to a person who embodies the bold spirit of the late iconic, record-setting, four-time oscar winning actress.

RELATED: Cher to receive 5th Annual Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award

As Vice President of the non-profit theater, – and in the world of COVID-19 – Cher couldn’t come to Connecticut. So we took the bronze statue of Hepburn to her at her home in Malibu, California.

News 8’s Ann Nyberg chatted with the “Goddess of Pop” about her love for Hepburn and her career.

Cher told Nyberg she used to take Hepburn movies with her on tour and watch them as she got ready to perform.

“I’d be putting my makeup on to her, watching her…It made putting my makeup on not tedious, but like a little time out, but a little fun…I just knew there was something different about her and it resonated with me,” Cher told Nyberg.

This Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. you’ll see The Kate’s Annual Gala – virtual this year – staring Cher.

Hollywood came out to congratulate her and we hope you will enjoy hearing from Cher’s son, Chaz, and past recipients including actress Glenn Close and Christine Baranski, and so many others.

You can watch by going to www.thekate.org.

Then join News 8 for “Believe” on the coming Monday night at 5 p.m. on WTNH for more of Nyberg’s sitdown chat with Cher.