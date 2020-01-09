Oscars will be hostless again this year

FILE – This Feb. 26, 2012 file photo, shows an Oscar statue on the red carpet before the 84th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The 88th Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016, at 5:30 a.m. PST in the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Oscars will be […]

The Oscars ceremony will be without a host again this year. The Academy announced the news on Twitter Wednesday. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC.

This year’s #Oscars at a glance:



✅ Stars

✅ Performances

✅ Surprises

🚫 Host



See you Feb. 9th! — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 8, 2020

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said, “A lot of incredible elements have come together that make us think we are going to have a very entertaining show again.”

The Oscars was also without a host last year for the first time since 1989’s hostless 61st Academy Awards. Kevin Hart was initially set to host the 2019 Oscars but he stepped down after old controversial tweets resurfaced.

After last year’s show, Oscars producer Glenn Weiss said, “The host on the show is a great thing, but where we are right now I think this is a good thing because the show is going to move.”

“It’s going to be fun to watch and we get to honor all these folks in these 24 categories,” Weiss said.

The hostless 2019 Oscars also drew in a larger viewership than the year before. Nielsen reported 29.6 million viewers tuned in to the 2019 show, while there were 26.5 million viewers in 2018.