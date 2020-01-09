Oscars will be hostless again this year

The Oscars ceremony will be without a host again this year. The Academy announced the news on Twitter Wednesday. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC.
ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said, “A lot of incredible elements have come together that make us think we are going to have a very entertaining show again.”
The Oscars was also without a host last year for the first time since 1989’s hostless 61st Academy Awards. Kevin Hart was initially set to host the 2019 Oscars but he stepped down after old controversial tweets resurfaced.
After last year’s show, Oscars producer Glenn Weiss said, “The host on the show is a great thing, but where we are right now I think this is a good thing because the show is going to move.”
“It’s going to be fun to watch and we get to honor all these folks in these 24 categories,” Weiss said.
The hostless 2019 Oscars also drew in a larger viewership than the year before. Nielsen reported 29.6 million viewers tuned in to the 2019 show, while there were 26.5 million viewers in 2018.