PBS cancels ‘Caillou’ after 20 years on air; Twitter users rejoice

(WTNH) — PBS is saying goodbye to “Caillou,” a popular show aimed to help and teach preschool-aged children about the world around them.

The animated show got its start in the United States more than 20 years ago.

The network tweeted about the cancelation, saying, “We’re saying farewell to @cailloudhx, but remember, when we say goodbye to something…It just means we get to say hello to something new!”

We're saying farewell to @cailloudhx, but remember, when we say goodbye to something… pic.twitter.com/k7gYRgy57l — PBS KIDS (@PBSKIDS) January 5, 2021

While the news saddened many, it also made many rejoice.

Man 2020 keeps getting worse — Distraught Mcdonalds Employee (@Mcdoo7242) January 5, 2021

I'll never understand the Caillou haters. It's a lovely show, with relevant stories, and I'm grateful for the legacy it leaves. — Melissa knows progressive values are the future. (@CreativeJuice21) January 5, 2021

Some argued that the 4-year-old’s behavior, temper tantrums and mannerisms were not appreciated in a show that was aimed to teach children.

Hallelujah, Caillou has finally been cancelled pic.twitter.com/n41g8AmZkE — Torin (@torininabox) January 6, 2021

Some even joked that in a divided nation, we could all agree on one thing: “It was time for Caillou to go.”

As divided as we are right now as a country on many issues, I think we can certainly agree on one thing: it was time for Caillou to go.#parenting — Kelly Phillips Erb (@taxgirl) January 6, 2021

Everyone hyped about Caillou getting cancelled. I’m just shocked it was on TV for as long as it was. Like wymmmm it’s been on for 20 years. pic.twitter.com/BpyCTslzF7 — o_o ➐ (@_some_idiot) January 6, 2021

One Twitter user jested at PBS, saying the news was presented like a funeral announcement not a show cancelation.

those little cards they made for Caillou's cancelation have the same vibe as funeral cards pic.twitter.com/NQrKYOqOSN — Matttional GeoGraphics 🦆 (@MatttGFX) January 6, 2021

Regardless of your thoughts on the show, PBS said it’s important to “listen and empathize” with children when their favorite show goes away. More information on how to have those conversations can be found on the network’s blog.