FILE – This Sept. 26, 2008 file photo shows debate moderator Jim Lehrer during the first U.S. Presidential Debate between presidential nominees Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. PBS announced that PBS NewsHour’s Jim Lehrer died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at home. He was 85. (AP Photo/Chip Somodevilla, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — PBS says journalist Jim Lehrer of the ‘MacNeil-Lehrer Report’ has died at 85.

Lehrer was a well known PBS host. According to PBS, he was the co-founder of PBS NewsHour.

Leher passed away Thursday at home.

