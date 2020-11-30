Pistol carried by Sean Connery in first James Bond film up for auction

Beverly Hills, Cali. (WTNH) — A 2,000-item, four-day auction bringing together Hollywood, Rock and Roll, and sports has a new top item: the Walther PP Pistol carried by the late Sean Connery in the first-ever James Bond film.

‘Doctor No’ is headed to the auction block.

Auction officials expect nostalgia to play a role in the bidden for the historic prop.

Martin Nolan, Julien’s Auctions executive director explained, “That’s on the auction block — $150,000 to $200,000 is the guiding price. But because people are so nostalgic and sad that we no longer have Sean with us, we think that that’s a conservative auction estimate and it should sell for much higher than our estimate.”

The auction starts Dec. 1 at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills and will feature guitars played by Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen, a jacket worn by Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Terminator 2”, and Michael Jackson’s silver glove.