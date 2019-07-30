Pop star Katy Perry sued by Christian rapper for copyright infringement

FILE – This April 11, 2019 file photo shows Katy Perry at the 10th annual DVF Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York. A jury has found that Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse,” copied a 2009 Christian rap song. The nine-member federal jury in Los Angeles returned the unanimous verdict Monday, July 29, 2019. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

(WTNH) — A Christian rapper, Marcus Gray – known as “Flame” – has successfully sued pop star, Katy Perry along with her collaborators, including Lukasz Gottwald (“Dr. Luke”), for copyright infringement on the 2013 song, “Dark Horse”.

In a lawsuit filed, Gray stated that Perry and producers took from his song, in particular, the beat and a 16-second musical riff, from his 2008 piece called “Joyful Noise”.

The Katy Perry song, from her album Prism, spent 4 weeks at number 1 in 2014 and was also nominated for a Grammy. Both Perry and her collaborators argued that they never heard of the song.

The nine-member jury, made of three men and six women, spent seven days in the trial, listening to the song and deliberating. Katy Perry testified for 35-minutes of the trial, however, was not present for the decision.

The next phase of the trial, to determine the damaged owed to Marcus Gray, will happen on Tuesday, July 30.