1  of  2
Breaking News
Senator Elizabeth Warren suspending her presidential campaign Structure fire on Albany Avenue in Hartford

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan to step out for one of last engagements as working royals

Entertainment

by: ABC News

Posted: / Updated:

Video is from previous story

(ABC News)– Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will reunite in the U.K. Thursday night for an event close to Harry’s heart, recognizing the achievements of wounded veterans and soldiers.

The Sussexes are scheduled to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, marking the first time the couple has been seen together in the U.K. since Jan. 7, when they visited Canada House after spending an extended holiday break on Vancouver Island.

Related: UK’s Prince Harry, Meghan, abandon use of SussexRoyal brand

Meghan returned to Canada shortly after that appearance and has remained based on Vancouver Island with the couple’s son Archie. Harry left the U.K. in late January to join his family there.

Harry and Meghan are now back in the U.K. to wrap up their duties as working members of the royal family.

They will step down from their roles on March 31 and their office at Buckingham Palace will close on April 1.

As non-working members of the royal family, Harry and Meghan will retain but no longer use their HRH titles, will no longer represent the queen, will not receive public funds for royal duties and will spend the “majority of their time” in North America.

Related: Duke and Duchess of Sussex to begin new life on March 31

After tonight’s event, Harry and Meghan have just two more joint appearances scheduled in the U.K. They plan to attend a performance at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night and then will join Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate at a Commonwealth Day service on Monday, possibly their last official royal engagement.

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

It is no surprise the Sussexes chose to make a high-profile appearance at this year’s Endeavour Fund Awards. In addition to attending, Harry and Meghan are each presenting an award.

Harry, who served in the British Army, is an outspoken advocate for military members and veterans. He founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as a Paralympic-style competition for wounded service members.

The Endeavour Fund Awards were hosted this year by JJ Chalmers, a former Invictus Games medalist.

Harry and Meghan plan to attend the 2020 Invictus Games in May in The Hague, Netherlands.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss