Punky Brewster star discusses increase risk of young adults contracting meningitis

(WTNH)– Teens and young adults ages 16-23 are at an increased risk of contracting meningitis, due to certain common behaviors like living in close quarters, kissing, or sharing drinks.

Soleil Moon Frye is an actor, director, writer, and mom of four that many may know from the popular 1980’s sitcom, Punky Brewster. Soleil’s oldest daughter, Poet, just turned 16. Soleil has joined GSK’s public health campaign, “Ask2BSure” to encourage parents to discuss vaccination against Meningitis B.

