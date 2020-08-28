Quinnipiac professor, alumnus develop ‘COVID-19 Exterminator’ video game to raise money for charities

(WTNH) — A new video game developed by a Quinnipiac professor and alumnus called COVID-19 Exterminator is getting some attention.

A Quinnipiac University professor and alumnus developed a new video game to help raise money for charities supporting the fight against the coronavirus. In the game, the player runs around inside of virtual lungs to seek and destroy the virus and save a virtual patient!

The game is free to play on Windows and Mac OS, but players are given the option to donate funds to organizations.