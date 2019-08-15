Rare Nike Sneakers sell for $50k

Entertainment

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:

CALIFORNIA (WTNH) — A California man just sold a pair of old Nike sneakers for $50,000!

Dave Russell, owner of the rare Nike’s, said he was given the sneakers at the 1972 Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon when he was vying for a spot as a marathoner.

The rare kicks were known as ‘moon shoes’ for their waffle-like bottoms and are one of only twelve pairs ever made.

Russell sold the sneakers to a hotel chain that is building a Nike-themed property in Eugene.

