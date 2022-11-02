Conn. (WTNH) — Let’s face it — everyone enjoys some reality TV now and again. But, which show is leaving Connecticut viewers coming back for more?

A new study ranked the most popular reality TV shows in Connecticut, based on Google search data. The study, conducted by entertainment experts at Jeffbett.com, looked at data from October 2021 to October 2022.

See the top five most popular shows in the state below:

#5 — Wheel of Fortune

It’s a show that’s been around for years that TV enthusiasts undoubtely know and love. The game show, which picks at audiences’ brains to complete the spelling of a word or phrase, has held 40 seasons since its 1975 debut.

#4 — 90 Day Fiance

For 90 days, couples have to put their relationship to the test in this fan-favorite show. Four women live with their American fiances for the first time, navigating life for 90 days before they wed or separate ahead of their visas expiring.

#3 — Shark Tank

Inventors and entrepreneurs have their chance to shine during this cut-throat show. The business show just launched its 2022 season with sharks – and billionares – Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, and Barbara Corcoran.

#2 — Survivor

The thrill of Survivor landed the show in the second spot. During the classic reality series, a group of castaways must survive on an isolated location. It’s a show that’s remained a favorite with 43 seasons and 629 episodes to-date.

#1 — Married at First Sight

The most popular TV show in Connecticut goes to Married at First Sight. Since its debut in the U.S. in 2014, MAFS has become one of the world’s most iconic reality dating shows, stealing hearts of audiences with the hit social experiment, posing the question: could you get married at first sight?

“It’s always interesting to see which reality TV shows have fans hooked, especially as there are so many new additions to our screens each year,” a spokesperson for Jeffbet.com said in a statement. “While it’s great to see classic shows make the top five, it’s clear that this year’s most iconic show in Connecticut is Married at First Sight.”