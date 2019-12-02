Closings
There are currently 33 active closings.

Rob ‘Gronk’ Gronkowski seen buying tree with girlfriend at Winterberry Farm

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Winterberry Farm

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Former Patriots’ tight end, Robert “Gronk” Gronkowski, was spotted buying a Christmas tree with his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, at Winterberry Farm in Killingworth.

According to Winterberry Farm, model and actress Kostek and her family have been getting their trees from the farm for years.

“Camille Kostek and her family have been loyal Winterberry Farm customers for years and this year Camille’s boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, joined in on the family tradition,” the farm posted to Facebook on Sunday. “Thanks for being such good sports! Merry Christmas.”

