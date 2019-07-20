Saturday marks two years since passing of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington

Linkin Park performs at Linkin Park and Friends Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(WTNH)–Saturday, July 20th marks the two-year anniversary of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington’s passing.

Bennington was 41 when he was found dead in his California home in 2017. Investigations revealed that he took his own life.

Bennington’s death has inspired the public to spread awareness of mental health issues.

Creed frontman Scott Stapp told ABC News his newly released song “Gone Too Soon” is inspired, in part, by the deaths of his friends and fellow rockers Chris Cornell of Soundgarden and Chester Bennington of Linkin Park.

“When Chris passed, it hit me hard,” Stapp told ABC’s Nightline. “And then a year later when Chester died, again, hit me really hard,” he said. “That’s when I began, I was at a place in my recovery…where not only was I feeling the pain of their loss, but I was saying, ‘Man, that very, very easily could’ve been and should’ve been me.’ And this feeling of just, ‘I can’t ever go back. You know, because that will be my story.’”

More than a decade ago, Linkin Park founded the non-profit organization, Music for Relief. The non-profit then launched the One More Light Fund to honor Bennington after his death.

Bennington is survived by his wife, Talinda Bennington, and six children, ages currently ranging from 8-23.

This past May, Talinda told ABC News she was making a conscious effort to not “stay stuck in despair,” and that interacting with grieving Linkin Park fans on social media helped her do that.

Twitter users are paying homage with the hashtag #RIPChesterBennington.