‘Sesame Street’ tackles addiction, introduces new muppet

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — “Sesame Street” is tackling some pretty grown up issues in one of it’s latest episodes.

The muppet, Karli, explains she is in foster care because her mom has an addiction.

The story is part of the Sesame Street in Communities project, which helps provide tips for children facing challenges.

In the show, Karli explains how her mother attends meetings to work through her problems.

This isn’t the first time Sesame Street has addressed tough conversations, they’ve also talked about homelessness and bullying.

