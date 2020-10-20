Shubert Theatre hosting virtual event featuring Broadway entertainment, local New Haven food

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — While the Shubert Theatre is not opening its doors for shows anytime soon, the show must go on.

The theatre is hosting “Next Stop: New Haven — At Home,” a virtual event to celebrate New Haven’s food scene, Broadway’s rising stars, and the Shubert Theatre itself.

The event will be streamed live on Monday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to access the program are $75.

Broadway and national touring stars Tyler Hardwick (Once on This Island, Motown the Musical), Courtnee Carter (Once on This Island), and Ryan P Cyr (Bandstand) will be performing during the program.

Patrons can enjoy a curated party box filled with snacks and beverages from several local New Haven businesses. The party box serves up to two people, 21+. Patrons will be contacted with information on how to pick up the party boxes.

There will also be a cocktail making class with Jason from Continuum Distilling and Black Hog Brewing.

In addition, the Shubert is collecting non-perishable food donations to benefit food pantries in New Haven. Donations can be dropped off on Oct. 26, when patrons pick up their party box, and Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

