Shubert Theatre opting out of Phase 3 reopening, staying all virtual

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Despite Phase 3 of reopening just two days away, New Haven’s Shubert Theatre is still opting to stay all virtual.

The New Haven entertainment staple closed back in March. They had to cut staff and held a successful virtual fundraiser in May.

When Governor Ned Lamont announced Phase 3 would allow venues to open up at 50% capacity, they crunched the numbers.

The VP of External Communications for the Shubert Theatre, Carla Sullivan, said when they looked into how to safely reopen with social distancing in place, it didn’t make sense financially because they’d only be at around 30% capacity, realistically.

Plus, they rely heavily on Broadway tours, and, so far, it doesn’t look like those will start up into well into 2021.

“Broadway tours are not out or performing. In fact, most performers, comedians, musicians are really on pause. So to even be able to contract with any entertainment of the caliber that the Shubert normally does, it’s close to impossible right now,” said Sullivan.

“It’s difficult, right? We want to stay in touch with our patrons. We want to keep them engaged. We want to continue to entertain people. So like many others, we’ve gone to a virtual platform,” said Sullivan.

But the show must go on! If you’d like some live entertainment and support the Shubert, they’ve got another fundraiser for Oct. 26.

It’s an all-virtual show with Broadway entertainers called “Next Stop, New Haven at Home” It also includes a curated party box with adult beverages and desserts from local restaurants.

When they did this back in May, it sold out.

