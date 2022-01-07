Sidney Poitier, legendary actor and trailblazer, dies at 94

FILE – Actor Sidney Poitier arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 2, 2014. Arizona State University has named its new film school after Poitier. The university, which is expanding its existing film program into its own school, says it has invested millions of dollars in technology to create one of the largest, most accessible and most diverse film schools. The Sidney Poitier New American Film School will be unveiled at a ceremony on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)

(WTNH) — Legendary actor and activist Sidney Poitier died Friday, according to Eyewitness News Bahamas. He was 94.

Poitier won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1963 for his performance in Lilies of the Field and received acclaim for his roles in In the Heat of the Night, The Defiant Ones, A Raisin in the Sun, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, and Blackboard Jungle.

Poitier also won an Honorary Academy Award in 2002 for his “remarkable accomplishments as an artist and as a human being.”

In addition to starring in movies and on Broadway, Poitier was also the Bahamian ambassador to Japan from 1997-2007.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.