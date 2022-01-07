Sidney Poitier, legendary actor and trailblazer, dies at 94

(WTNH) — Legendary actor and activist Sidney Poitier died Friday, according to Eyewitness News Bahamas. He was 94.
Poitier won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1963 for his performance in Lilies of the Field and received acclaim for his roles in In the Heat of the Night, The Defiant Ones, A Raisin in the Sun, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, and Blackboard Jungle.
Poitier also won an Honorary Academy Award in 2002 for his “remarkable accomplishments as an artist and as a human being.”
In addition to starring in movies and on Broadway, Poitier was also the Bahamian ambassador to Japan from 1997-2007.
