Singer Carly Rae Jepsen to perform at Big E

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

Carly Rae Jepsen performs on day three at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug 4, 2018 in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH)– Singer Carly Rae Jepsen will be performing at the Big E next month.

The Big E announced on Tuesday that Jepsen will be performing in concert at the Big E Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 28th, sponsored by MGM Springfield.

Tickets, which are priced at $39 and $29, will go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. at TheBigE.com and the Big E Box Office.

“We are thrilled to bring Carly Rae Jepsen to The Big E this year. It’s a pleasure to be partnering with The Big E in the effort to keep bringing world class entertainment to Western Massachusetts,” said Talia Spera, Director of Entertainment at MGM Springfield.

The Big E will take place September 13-29 in West Springfield, Massachusetts. For more details on the concert and the fair, click here.

The Big E gave more details about the “Call Me Maybe” singer in the release below:

The Canadian Pop singer, songwriter, has captivated audiences around the world since her debut album “Kiss” – the 2012 release which featured the Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum-selling breakout hit Call Me Maybe. Jepsen continued to bring new depth and dimension to her undeniably hooky but heart-driven breed of pop music with her 2015 album “E·MO·TION.” It became “a modern touchstone for a new crop of pop-leaning artists and legacy acts,” as NPR noted.

Jepsen’s new album, “Dedicated,” retains the joyful, hook-filled feeling of its predecessor and has a more ’70s-inspired feel at times (though the album defies categorization as a whole). The result is a 15-track compilation of love songs exuding a myriad of feelings related to different stages of relationships including Julien, No Drug Like Me, Now That I Found You, Want You In My Room, Too Much, and Party For One.

