Singer Carly Rae Jepsen to perform at Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH)– Singer Carly Rae Jepsen will be performing at the Big E next month.

The Big E announced on Tuesday that Jepsen will be performing in concert at the Big E Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 28th, sponsored by MGM Springfield.

Tickets, which are priced at $39 and $29, will go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. at TheBigE.com and the Big E Box Office.

“We are thrilled to bring Carly Rae Jepsen to The Big E this year. It’s a pleasure to be partnering with The Big E in the effort to keep bringing world class entertainment to Western Massachusetts,” said Talia Spera, Director of Entertainment at MGM Springfield.

The Big E will take place September 13-29 in West Springfield, Massachusetts. For more details on the concert and the fair, click here.

The Big E gave more details about the “Call Me Maybe” singer in the release below: