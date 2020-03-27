‘Social-Distancing Together’: musicians, actors post free music, theater online during coronavirus outbreak

(WTNH) — Celebrities are posting music and theater performances online for audiences to enjoy while stuck at home during coronavirus outbreak.

Celebrities across the country and the world have cancelled live concerts and theater performances due to the world-wide COVID-19 outbreak. TV shows and films, too, have stopped filming amid virus spread concerns.

While everyone is hunkering down to practice social-distancing and slow the spread of the virus, celebrities are posting videos online for their audiences to enjoy while they are stuck at home.

Musicians across genres are offering uplifting performances big and small across social media.

On Facebook, iconic country artist Sheryl Crow has posted a series of videos of her playing acoustic guitar at home.

In a video posted Monday, Crow shows the reality of “trying to make a video while quarantine with my kids” in which her two sons, Wyatt (12) and Levi (9), photo-bomb her, interpretive dance, and bring a baby chic close enough for the microphones to hear over Crow’s guitar playing.

The Drop Kick Murphys streamed a live online concert on Saint Patrick’s Day on their website and Twitter.

The Celtic, punk band from Quincy, MA play in their ‘hometown’ of Boston every Saint Patrick’s Day. But this year with the outbreak they had to cancel their live show to protect their audience. So the band did the concert online.

You can watch the full concert on Twitter in the link below:

STREAMING UP FROM BOSTON https://t.co/DZiwrNnqSZ — Dropkick Murphys (@DropkickMurphys) March 17, 2020

Paul Simon of the folk rock duo Simon & Garfunkel has also posted a series of videos on his social media pages “to help us get through these uncharted times. Let’s #selfdistancetogether“

In the video below, Paul Simon sings “Slip Slidin’ Away” acoustic inside his home while he quarantines.

Comedian Steve Martin is also getting in on the ‘Quarantine Karaoke.’ On Twitter over the weekend, the funny-man-musician posted a quick video of him picking at his banjo in his yard while he quarantines at home.

For those missing live theater during this time of crisis, the internet gods have provided!

The National Theatre in the UK is offering free stream of the comedy “One Man Two Guvnors” starring the “Late Late Show’s” James Corden.

Join The National Theatre every Thursday at 7pm UK time (2 pm EST) for some of the best British theatre, free to stream for a week. Starting from April 2 with the online premiere of One Man Two Guvnors on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUDq1XzCY0NIOYVJvEMQjqw.

Find out more about the performance offerings from the National Theatre here: https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/at-home?queueittoken=e_safetyevent25mar20~q_c16bcb39-6381-4b86-a1be-53687cf5c525~ts_1585322929~ce_true~rt_safetynet~h_9c4eec42f14872e9f3b9f7cc066cb28101eb1d5e8cf450f20c064879cecee7f8

You can get your Shakespeare fix, too, while you are stuck at home. Sir Patrick Stewart has started a video series on Twitter: “#ASonnetADay” where he reads one Shakespeare sonnet every day online.

You can see the long-time, award-winning thespian read Sonnet 6 March 26 in the link below. You can watch all of his readings on his Twitter page @SirPatStew.