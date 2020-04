(WTNH) — Spotify is hoping to help parents deal with bored kids with its Spotify Kids app.

If features playlists full of songs that can help kids stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some music teaches them how to wash their hands while others remind them about the importance of coughing into their elbows.

