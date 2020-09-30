‘Spymasters’: Local NYT bestselling author breaks down his new book detailing historical influence of CIA directors

(WTNH) — New York Times best-selling author and Connecticut native Chris Whipple joined News 8 Tuesday to break down his new book about the historical influence of CIA directors.

Whipple, a Yale hockey alum, is a multiple Peabody and Emmy-Award-winning producer for 60 Minutes and ABC’s Primetime and has a brand new book coming out Wednesday called ‘The Spymasters: How the CIA Directors Shape History and the Future.’

The Central Intelligence Agency has been around since 1947. Whipple told News 8, the job of CIA Director is “not for the faint of heart. If you want to sleep at night you should not apply to be CIA Director.”

For the book, Whipple conducted extensive interviews with nearly every living CIA director over the last 50 years. He tells News 8, the book is filled with ethical dilemmas and real human stories.

