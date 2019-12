(WTNH) — Christmas is over, but Starbucks doesn’t want the festivities to end just yet.

Select locations are hosting Pop-up Parties through the end of the year. Each day, stores will offer free tall espresso drinks between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The deal is good for seasonal favorites and other year-round go-to’s. The locations will change each day, so Starbucks has a website to help.