The Beach Boys to perform at charity concert in Simsbury this Saturday

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 29: The Beach Boys perform at the 27th National Memorial Day Concert on May 29, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol Concerts)

(WTNH) — Good Vibrations for a Great Cause! The Beach Boys are coming to Connecticut!

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will perform on Saturday, August 17th at 7:30 p.m. at the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center to help raise funds for the Boys & Girls Club in Hartford.

Food trucks will be on the premises and drinks will be available for purchase.

There will also be fireworks after the concert to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.

Ticket prices begin at $55. Trantolo & Trantolo is sponsoring the charity concert.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.