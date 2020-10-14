‘The Beehive Queen’ Christine Ohlman to be inducted into New England Hall of Fame during Willimantic drive-in concert

(WTNH) — Connecticut’s beloved Christine Ohlman, The Beehive Queen, is a long time rock and roller who has worked with so many greats. She’s been the lead singer for NBC’s Saturday Night Live Band for decades and now will be inducted into the New England Music Hall of fame this Sunday.

The New England Hall of Fame was just established just last year, so she is part of the inaugural class along with 11 others.

Because of COVID, this award ceremony will take place at the Shaboo Stage at Jillson Park in Willimantic, which is part of a drive-in concert series.

This concert and induction on Sunday is a charity fundraiser sponsored by the Bread Box Theater to support the Covenant Soup Kitchen.

Tickets are available online, $25 per person in a car. There is no food available on site, but you may bring your own drinks and snacks. For more information, visit breadboxfolk.org. The show is Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4 p.m.