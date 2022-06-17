NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Jenna Pane, a young woman from East Haven is starring as the lead role in a new movie called “The Dangerfields”.

The film takes place in Connecticut and is set in the 1960’s. Scenes from the movie were shot at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven.

“We had shot it over 2 years ago. All around Connecticut with local Connecticut actors which is awesome,” said Jenna Pane.

Pane, whose father Lou has been the boys hockey coach at East Haven for more than 30 years said she, was always a good athlete but that she was also interested in performing from a young age.

“That came around very early. I always loved to sing, I mean… I knew that when I was very little, but I always wanted to be an actor. Since 3rd grade maybe,” said Pane.