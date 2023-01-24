Dogs love variety when it comes to playtime, so swap your dog’s toys regularly.

(WTNH) — Looking for the purr-fect pet name for man’s best friend? Well, look no further.

Finding the best name for your dog can be tricky. So, The American Kennel Club released a list of the top dog names it recorded in 2022!

You can use these lists either as a blueprint for your furry friend or as a guide on what to steer clear of if you want to go against the norm. Either way, these names are paws-itively adorable!

Top 10 Female Dog Names in 2022

Luna Bella Daisy Lucy Willow Penny Sadie Maggie Rosie Ruby

Top 10 Male Dog Names in 2022

Max Milo Cooper Charlie Teddy Tucker Buddy Bear Rocky Leo

And if these aren’t enough for you, there’s plenty more! The American Kennel Club released a much longer list of the top 100 female and male dog names it found in 2022.

These may get a little less popular as you go, but hey, anything for your pup!