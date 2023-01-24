(WTNH) — Looking for the purr-fect pet name for man’s best friend? Well, look no further.
Finding the best name for your dog can be tricky. So, The American Kennel Club released a list of the top dog names it recorded in 2022!
You can use these lists either as a blueprint for your furry friend or as a guide on what to steer clear of if you want to go against the norm. Either way, these names are paws-itively adorable!
Top 10 Female Dog Names in 2022
- Luna
- Bella
- Daisy
- Lucy
- Willow
- Penny
- Sadie
- Maggie
- Rosie
- Ruby
Top 10 Male Dog Names in 2022
- Max
- Milo
- Cooper
- Charlie
- Teddy
- Tucker
- Buddy
- Bear
- Rocky
- Leo
And if these aren’t enough for you, there’s plenty more! The American Kennel Club released a much longer list of the top 100 female and male dog names it found in 2022.
These may get a little less popular as you go, but hey, anything for your pup!