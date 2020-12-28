The show must go on – $15 billion tucked into COVID relief package for arts, entertainment industry

(WTNH) — $15 billion to save our stages is tucked into the federal COVID relief package signed by the president. The program means the arts and entertainment community has a fighting chance.

Brian Kulvete, the head audio engineer at the Bushnell’s Mortensen theatre, has not had much work since the famed venue closed nine months ago.

“Nostalgic, sadly this is the second time. I’ve been here since March,” Kulvete adding. “Stimulus is the only thing keeping stagehands going right now.”

The theatre went dark after COVID. Hundreds of employees were furloughed and shows were canceled. Patti Jackson the Chief Financial Officer at the Bushnell recalls, “Of course, what can you do? Payroll is coming, no tickets are being sold, folks wanting refunds.”

Several arts and entertainment players joined Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal to announce federal COVID relief money was included in newly signed federal legislation.

Will Wilkins from Real Art Ways Hartford said, “The thing about theaters, museums and restaurants are such an important part of our culture, is that it’s all based on people coming together.”

But the villian known as the pandemic crushed the arts and entertainment world.

Brian Kulvete knows first-hand, “Even people I work with that work at other venues say it [entertainment work] could end at any moment.”

Enter Save Our Stages, a jaw dropping $15 billion portion of the federal COVID relief package.

Museums, concert halls and Broadway theatres can get grants to stay alive. Each venue is eligible for a maximum of $10 million in grants.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says, “Our economic revival is dependent on our theatres being there.”

$2 billion was set aside for small neighborhood stages with fewer than 50-employees. All of the money will wind up as part of the national debt.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal admits, “We need to be concerned about the debt and deficit, but right now we need to invest in stages.”

The second act in this show. Another round of PPP; paycheck protection program. The federal small business administration will set the rules on the new Save Our Stages program. Entertainment venues will apply for the grants.

DECD business hotline is 860-500-2333 for questions on how you can apply for assistance. New details coming out about grant programs.