There’s a piece of Connecticut in the Christmas movie craze

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s just not the holidays without made-for-TV holiday movies, but while you tune in, keep a lookout for the Connecticut connection behind the Christmas movie craze.

The scenes move watchers see may look familiar — that’s because Connecticut production company Synthetic Cinema is behind many of their favorite Hallmark and Lifetime holiday movies.

“I feel like this Christmas movie craze is insatiable,” said Andrew Gernhard, “I feel like people still can’t get enough of it.”

The networks are making more movies than ever between Hallmark and Lifetime alone, there are 70 new original Christmas movies to enjoy this holiday season.

“People want entertainment that is fun and light,” said Gernhard. “I think that’s what they’re looking for at a time when… we live in a tumultuous time. Everything is kind of crazy now and they need these movies to ground them and give them a vacation from their own lives.”

The movie magic continues past the holidays — this time in Iceland. The Connecticut production company brought the operation abroad for a wintery love story. Gernhard describes it as one of the biggest movies to hit the Hallmark Channel screens.

“They all look great but this one feels expansive,” said Gernhard. “We have these beautiful wide shots of mountains, of helicopters interacting with our cast.”

It’s called “Love On Iceland. The movie premiers in January.

“You’re going to start seeing commercials for it, I believe this week,” he said.

“Holiday for Heroes” re-airs Dec. 26 at 5 p.m.; “Rediscovering Christmas” re-airs Dec. 18 at midnight.