(WTNH) — For many, the apple pie synonymous with America! May 13th is National Apple Pie Day, so you have to celebrate!

According to the National Day Calendar, the recipe for the sweet baked treat was introduced way back in 1381. That recipe included other fruits along with apples like figs, raisins, and pears.

While the saying goes “It’s as American as apple pie,” the first recipe for the treat was actually printed in England.