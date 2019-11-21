Tom Hanks is actually related to Mister Rogers

(WTNH) — Tom Hanks isn’t just playing Mister Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” he’s actually related to him.

That’s right! Through Ancestry.com, Hanks found out that he is sixth cousins with Fred Rogers, CNN reports.

The actor said he didn’t know before Sunday that he shared a fifth great-grandfather with the former star of “Mister Rogers Neighborhood.”

Records show the great-grandfather immigrated to the United States from Germany during the 18th Century.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” premieres Nov. 22, and portrays the true story of a real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, a jaded magazine writer whose heart was melted by America’s favorite neighbor.

