‘Top Gun: Maverick’ official trailer released

(WTNH) – Paramount Pictures released the official “Top Gun: Maverick” trailer online July 18.

The trailer can be found on Paramount Pictures YouTube or @TopGunMovie Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The trailer already had over two million views as of 5 p.m. on Thursday with more than 30,000 comments.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is set to release in theaters in 2020. The film stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell and Lewis Pullman.

Join the conversation online at #TopGun.