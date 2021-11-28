Westport Country Playhouse remembers Stephen Sondheim

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Local theater groups are continuing to remember the late, great Stephen Sondheim. The musical theater icon died at age 91 on Friday.

Six of Sondheim’s musicals won Tony awards for Best Score. He also received a Pulitzer Prize, an Oscar, five Oliver Awards, and the Presidential Medal of Honor.

Over 70 years ago, Sondheim was an apprentice at the Westport Country Playhouse. The Playhouse’s current artistic director said, in part, “The entire Westport Country Playhouse family is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Stephen Sondheim.”

He went on to share several personal memories of his interactions with the great composer and lyricist.