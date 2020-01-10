Who is the Jeopardy GOAT? That answer, in the form of a question, will soon be decided

(WTNH) — We are one match closer to determining Jeopardy’s Greatest of All Time champion (GOAT).

These three legendary Jeopardy! players are slated against each other:

74-game champ Ken Jennings Tournament of Champions winner ‘Jeopardy James’ Holzhauer Former champion Brad Rutter

You can watch the first three episodes of ‘Jeopardy’s Greatest of All Time’ this Saturday, January 11th, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on News 8.

A match winner is determined by the number of points each player gets after two rounds.

So far, Jennings won the first match and ‘Jeopardy James’ won the second. On night three of the Tournament, it was Holzhauer who floundered, and Jennings added another check mark to his scoresheet.

Photo: @Jeopardy on Twitter

Rutter came in dead last the first two nights, but surged back to life in the second Double Jeopardy, which gave him a serious shot at one of those coveted gold check marks on night three. But, after Jennings win on night three, Rutter is the only contestant without a win, prompting Jeopardy James to take a shot at him on Twitter.

January 9, 2019: A photo James Holzhauer posted to Twitter after match 3 of “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.” Photo: @James_Holzhauer on Twitter

Jennings is one victory away from the $1 million prize and being crowned Jeopardy’s Greatest of All Time. If Holzhauer or Rutter win, the matches will continue until a player wins three times. The two runner-ups will get a prize of $250,000.

Tune in for the fourth match, happening Tuesday, January 14 at 8:00 p.m. on News 8.