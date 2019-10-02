Will Smith has clothing line inspired by ‘Fresh Prince’

(CNN) — Will Smith is heading back his ‘Fresh Prince’ roots with the threads to match.

He’s getting into the world of athleisure. His new closing and accessory line is called ‘Bel-Air Athletics’, inspired by his hit ’90s sitcom, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

The 26 piece limited collection is a nod to Bel-Air Academy, the prep school he went to on the show.

The line has everything from T-Shirts, to socks, to hats, and even tracksuits.

Bel-Air Athletics will be available on Smith’s online shop through October 14th.