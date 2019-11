WISCONSIN (WTNH) — A man in Wisconsin has broken a Guinness World Record in marathon pinball play.

Ryan Clancy stood behind a pinball machine for more than 30 hours. He was allowed a 5-minute break for every hour of play.

The previous record of 30 hours and 10 minutes was set by Wayne Johns of the UK back in 2016.

Clancy beat it, but his time has not yet been reported.