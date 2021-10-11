Yale Ph.D. student Matt Amodio’s historic Jeopardy! run ends after 38-day winning streak

(WTNH) — After 39 games, Matt Amodio’s run on Jeopardy! ended Monday evening.

With a 38-day winning streak, the Yale University computer science Ph.D. student ended his time on Jeopardy! with a second-place ranking for Consecutive Game Wins behind only Ken Jennings’ 74 games.

Amodio’s total winnings of $1,519,601 put him in third place for the show’s highest winnings for regular season play behind Jennings and James Holzhauer.

Amodio spoke to WTNH back in September. The Ohio native said he watched Jeopardy! all the time with his family growing up and as an adult. He said seeing his face and name next to those Jeopardy! legends was a “childhood dream.”

